Ex-St Helens boss Daniel Anderson left paralysed following horror surfing accident as he opens up on life-changing injuries

FORMER St Helens head coach Daniel Anderson has opened up on becoming a quadriplegic following a horror surfing accident that almost took his life around Christmas time.

The ex-Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors NRL coach was on a Central Coast family holiday in late December when he suffered a horrendous spinal injury before going into cardiac arrest.

Anderson had to be dragged out of the water before being airlifted to the Royal North Shore hospital, but he has no recollection of the accident.

“I was out bodysurfing with my brothers and their kids,” Anderson told the Daily Telegraph. “They’ve since filled me in on what happened. I caught a wave but got dumped on my head

“I was dragged from the water unresponsive and then went into cardiac arrest.

“Thankfully there were a couple of off-duty paramedics on the beach and lifeguards. They brought me back.

“Then ambulance and police arrived. I was then taken to Warnervale where there is a small airport and airlifted to Royal North Shore.

“I’m very lucky the paramedics were there. I was obviously in a bad way. If they weren’t there, who knows how it would have finished up.”

Unfortunately, Anderson suffered a serious compression of the spinal cord.

“I was classified as an incomplete quadriplegic,” Anderson continued. “Incomplete means that you can get little bits back, but some things you never can.

“No one can tell you categorically what, if any movement you get back. But after four days I was wiggling my big toe.

“Right now I need assistance with everything, brushing my teeth, feeding, bathing, having a coffee.

“I’ve got slight movement in my right hand. Just enough to softly shake hands.

“Three weeks ago I couldn’t do that. It’s progress.”

Anderson went further explaining how tough it was for his family.

“It was quite harrowing for my family,” he continued.

“I had a tough time those first four weeks. I didn’t sleep. You’re just staring at a clock all night.

“You get a lot of head noise. The nurses and staff are off duty. My wife’s gone home. It’s very quiet.

“The social interaction is so important. I was mentally all over the place. I wasn’t ready for visitors because you’re processing what’s happened.

“After about a month I knew I had to focus on getting myself better.”

A website has been set up for donations in order to help Anderson’s recovery.