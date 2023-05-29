Andy Last understands Castleford Tigers’ fans frustrations as he issues rallying cry to Super League club’s supporters

IF there is one team that has disappointed in Super League in the 2023 season then it has been Castleford Tigers.

Former head coach Lee Radford departed after three opening losses before interim boss Andy Last was given the job on a permanent basis.

However, the Tigers have won just two games this year – against Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity – with the club sitting second bottom on the Super League ladder.

That bad form, compounded with abject performances, has seen a major drop in attendances at The Jungle with just over 4,000 turning up for the Challenge Cup clash with Hull FC last weekend.

With the Black and Whites bringing over 2,000 supporters to West Yorkshire, that does not make for good reading – but Last sympathises with supporters.

“I can understand their frustrations and the reasons, the form hasn’t been great,” Last said.

“Parts of our performances have been poor on the eye. Cas have always had a history of playing an expansive brand but what is important for us a a group is we can’t get distracted by that.

“We need to work hard, trust in the process and believe in each other, come up with energy on a training day and hope we can get some wins and performances which encourages Castleford supporters to come back and support the team.

“There is a large nucleus of fans that understand the transition of the club and they have showed their appreciation after the games.

“I’m sure there will be a loyal following going to Huddersfield, they are the diehards of the club and we desperately them need them to support us. No one is hurting more than the playing staff and us.

“We want to go out there and give the best performances we can and the best version of ourselves, hopefully our supporters will see that and get behind us in numbers.”

Last did explain that he expected short-term hardship when he took the job.

“I expected short term pain when I took over, at the moment I cop some criticism and wear some bruises but I totally understand that and that’s what comes with being a head coach.

“I need to attack that criticism head on and flick that negative into a positive. I know the groups is together, we are low on confidence but it only takes a performance or a couple of moments to flip around a whole season and I’m hoping that comes on Friday night.”

Castleford take on the Leeds Rhinos at the Magic Weekend on Saturday night.