League Express Podcast #22 – Saints premiere World Club Challenge film, RFL relaxes visa requirements and rumoured BBC coverage

Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Editor Martyn Sadler and Co-host Jake Kearnan discuss St Helen’s World Club Challenge film premiere, the RFL’s relaxation of International player’s visa requirements and a reported BBC television rights deal to broadcast 12 games this season. They also discuss Jordan Abdull and Joe Burgess’ departures and discuss which coach is under the most pressure in 2024.