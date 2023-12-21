Lachlan Fitzgibbon on why Warrington is similar to Newcastle, Daryl Powell and Sam Burgess and Super League move

WARRINGTON WOLVES have a whole host of new signings that will take to the field for the West Yorkshire club in 2024.

Those signings are Wesley Bruines (St Helens), Jordy Crowther (Wakefield Trinity), Brad Dwyer (Hull FC), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Newcastle Knights), Zane Musgrove (St George Illawarra Dragons), Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors), Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters).

One of those, Fitzgibbon, has traded in the Newcastle Knights – with whom he played for nine years in the NRL – for Cheshire.

However, the 29-year-old has recognised parallels between Newcastle and Warrington.

“It’s a great town, has rich history and reminds me of a town in Newcastle. It’s a one club, one town team, which is the same as Newcastle. I found a lot of compatibles between the two and that’s what’s made the move so easy,” Fitzgibbon told Wire TV.

“(Newcastle) love their footy (rugby league). Warrington, I believe, with the research I’ve done, have one of the best supported bases in the game – as do Newcastle. They are very similar towns and very similar communities.

“I’m loving the town and the community, and I think it’ll be even better once I get out in front of the home fans.”

Fitzgibbon also added: “I’m loving my time here. I’m enjoying the training and the lifestyle and I’m actually enjoying the weather. For me, the weather is a whole experience thing. I’ve never experienced cold like this. I’m looking forward to the snow.”

The 29-year-old, who made over 100 appearances for Newcastle, revealed that Super League has been fresh in his mind over the past year.

“I felt for me and my partner that this was the perfect time to move overseas and give myself a new challenge. I can’t wait to get out there.

“I’d been at the Knights for ten years coming through as a junior and I couldn’t see myself playing for another NRL side. Super League was on my radar, and when I signed last year Warrington were going really well.

“After I signed, I was going to put all of my energy into the Knights until the end of the season and once this season came around, then I’d change my focus.”

Though Fitzgibbon had agreed to join the Wolves whilst Daryl Powell was still head coach, the Australian has no qualms about learning under new boss Sam Burgess.

“It was unfortunate the way it ended with Daryl but with Sam coming on board it made me even more keen to want to get over and start my journey and play under him.

“He is an inspirational leader and an inspirational coach, and I’m sure he’ll be successful over here.”

Fitzgibbon mainly played as a left-edge back-rower during his time at Newcastle, but he is keen to play wherever needed by Burgess.

“I have the ability to play both sides and it’ll come down to where Sam sees best fit for the team.

“Wherever I play, I just want to put my best foot forward and make sure I’m contributing to the team.”

