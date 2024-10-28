Ex-Warrington Wolves and England forward Paul Wood takes up first head coaching role

SWINTON LIONS have confirmed their new head coach as former Warrington Wolves forward Paul Wood.

As a player, Wood made well over 300 appearances for Warrington between 1999 and 2014, with whom he twice won the Challenge Cup.

He also featured in two Super League Grand Finals at Old Trafford, and helped win the League Leaders’ Shield in 2011.

On the international front, he was twice capped by England in 2005, and was a Great Britain Tourist.

In 2015 he joined Featherstone Rovers, before briefly appearing for Swinton Lions towards the back end of the 2018 season.

Upon his appointment Wood said: “I’m really honoured to be announced as the new Swinton Lions Head Coach. It’s a privilege to be put in this position.

“Given the history and the proud heritage of Swinton Lions, I feel really fortunate that I’ve been given an opportunity to apply some of my own philosophies on and off the field for this great club.

“I’m sure that with some hard work and dedication, and some sacrifice, that we can create a clear vision and take the club forward.”

Lions’ CEO, Steve Wild, added, “Paul brings a wealth of high-level rugby league experience to Swinton, and has all the makings of a top-class coach. He has played with, and for, the best in the sport, but it was his deep thinking and off-field philosophy, as much as his glittering playing career, which was exemplified by his bravery and determination, which greatly impressed us.

“As soon as myself and fellow directors Jason and Barry began conversations with Paul we were so impressed by his enthusiasm, experience and integrity. We are, of course, aware that he has yet to create his mark as a Head Coach, but there is absolutely no doubt in our minds that Paul has all the credentials and qualities to do so. He is respected throughout the sport, as a result of which he is very well connected.

“Paul didn’t need to be convinced to buy into our “one club-one vision” philosophy, because in that sense he was already one step ahead of us. He’s an astute student of the game, but also his work with RL Cares has helped shape a modern approach to man-management, and getting the absolute best from those around him. Our club can only be as good as all of its people and all of its constituent parts, and Paul is the right man to lead on this by example.

“Yes, we’ve suffered an on-field setback as a club, but this has given us the time to re-evaluate and reflect, and to re-set our vision. Paul’s personality and personal ambitions are a perfect fit. With everyone connected with Swinton Lions giving him their full support, we are sure that Paul will be create a legacy and be a great success.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast