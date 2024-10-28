Fourth player commits to London Broncos for 2024 Championship season

LONDON BRONCOS have announced that Sadiq Adebiyi will return to the club for the 2025 Championship season.

Adebiyi is a product of the club’s academy and across two spells at the club has played 68 times and scored 12 tries.

During the 2024 Super League season, the prop forward was a regular performer, playing 21 times and scoring his sole try of the season in the away game against Huddersfield Giants.

Speaking to London Broncos media, the 27-year old said he was looking forward to helping to club rebuild next season: “I’m happy to be staying at London and with this club, even in these challenging times. I believe in the potential of this team and the passion of our supporters.

“Together, we can work to rebuild and aim for a swift return to the top. I’m committed to giving my all and helping the club navigate this journey.”

Adebiyi joins Marcus Stock, Lewis Bienek, and Harry Stevens who have committed their futures to the club for the 2025 season.

