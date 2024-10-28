Historic Ashes Tour set to be rekindled as conversations between Australia and England begin

RL Commercial have confirmed that initial conversations have been held with the ARLC about the possibility of an historic Ashes Series being played in England in 2025.

The Kangaroos had been scheduled to tour in 2020 for a three-Test series, ahead of the 2021 World Cup, only for both to be made impossible by the Covid pandemic.

As a result, it is now eight years since England played a home international against Australia – and 21 years since the UK welcomed the Kangaroos for a three-Test series.

Under the existing international calendar, England are due to play a three-Test Ashes series in Australia in 2025, with the Kangaroos to return to England in 2028.

RL Commercial said: “We are excited by the possibility of bringing the Kangaroos to these shores for a three-match series for the first time in over 20 years, and we are starting work on the feasibility of such a tour.

“We believe this would be welcomed by our England team, by British Rugby League supporters, by the British sporting public, and by the current generation of Australia players who would relish the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of so many great players of the past.”

