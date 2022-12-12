Ex-Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila’s Super League deal set for completion

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils star Ben Murdoch-Masila has been linked with a move back to Super League in recent days.

The hulking forward made a name for himself in the UK top flight, registering 60 appearances for Salford between 2016 and 2017 and another 68 for the Warrington Wolves between 2018 and 2020.

Following the end of the 2020 Super League season, Murdoch-Masila left the UK to join NRL side New Zealand Warriors where he has been ever since.

However, the Tonga international had been linked with a move to Catalans Dragons back in the Super League by French newspaper L’Independant in order to replace Warrington-bound Sam Kasiano.

Now, League Express understands that a deal is set to be completed to take Murdoch-Masila to the south of France in what will be a move that sees Catalans boss Steve McNamara rebuild his squad following a disappointing 2022 season.

Meanwhile, Joey Leilua’s rumoured link to the Dragons was quelled by League Express on Friday, with Catalans putting together a sizeable package for the Featherstone Rovers centre which didn’t go anywhere.

Now, Leilua will be firmly focused on earning promotion with Rovers after a disappointing end to the 2022 Championship season.