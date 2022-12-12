Three Championship favourites to earn Super League promotion in 2023 with ex-Leeds Rhinos men set to be crucial

EARNING promotion from the Championship to Super League is always a difficult task.

Bringing in the right people – whether that be in the backroom, coaching or playing group – is essential in making a dream a reality.

But, going forward into 2023, which three second tier sides look the most likely to achieve promotion to Super League?

Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone have been hitting all the right notes ahead of 2023 so far. With a fresh new coaching staff in ex-Leeds Rhinos assistant Sean Long and Leon Pryce as well as some consistent signings in the shape of Chris Hankinson, Mathieu Cozza and Riley Dean, and there is reason to be optimistic if you are a Rovers fan in 2023. There is no Leigh Leopards and their spending power to contend with, with a much more even playing field going into next season. People will perhaps underestimate Rovers because of how their 2022 Championship campaign ended, but Long will get the West Yorkshire side firing on all cylinders.

Toulouse Olympique

Despite being relegated from Super League, Toulouse Olympique already possess the foundations to be a Super League club it’s just a case of bouncing back when it matters most. With Sylvain Houles still at the helm of the French side, Toulouse will be more than capable of reaching the top flight once more. The addition of Reubenn Rennie, Sitaleki Akauola, Calum Gahan and Josh Ralph will help Toulouse rebuild from the disappointment of last season. Coming up against Featherstone and Bradford will test Houles’ mettle but he has been there and done it before.

Bradford Bulls

This time last year Bradford were in a different place. With John Kear at the helm and with Danny Brough leading the Bulls around the field, the Bulls were hopeful that they could make the play-offs. However, disappointment ruled throughout the 2022 Championship season with the West Yorkshire side finishing ninth. With Mark Dunning in charge now though and some brilliant signings in the shape of Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson, Michael Lawrence and Keven Appo, the Bulls have a formidable squad capable of making a charge to the top flight. Finally, the good feeling is returning to Odsal and it’s not before time.