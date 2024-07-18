Ex-Warrington Wolves boss and former Hull FC halfback involved in helping to save man’s life

FORMER Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price and ex-Hull FC halfback Daniel Holdsworth were involved in helping to save a man’s life over the weekend.

Price, Holdsworth and Cronulla Sharks star Nicho Hynes had been driving over the Sea Cliff Bridge, just north of Wollongong, when a commotion hit drivers and passers-by.

What the trio discovered would haunt any person – on the other side of the railings of the bridge was a man hanging on for dear life.

The man was screaming to end his life, but it took Price, Holdsworth and Hynes just a minute-and-a-half to coax the man back over the railings.

“When I jumped out of the car, Pricey (Price) also jumped from his passenger seat while DJ (Holdsworth) began calling an ambulance,” Hynes told the Daily Telegraph.

“People were watching on, almost in a daze.

“I thought, ‘What the hell is everyone doing?’

“So I just ran towards him.

“I didn’t want to see what we could’ve seen (the man jumping).

“I didn’t say anything straight away. I just grabbed his arm so he didn’t let go of the bridge.”

Price added: “When we approached him it took about 15 seconds for him to realise that we weren’t here to judge him — we were here to help.

“I then said, ‘Do you know this bloke?” Price continued.

“He said: ‘Oh, Nicho Hynes’.

“It was at that moment we could feel him relax a little bit and then, almost simultaneously, I gave Nicho a little nod.

“We each grabbed one hand on the back pocket of his jeans and the other hand on his top and we pulled him back over the high railing.

“It was about a minute-and-a-half and we had him back over the fence.”

