Salford Red Devils prop King Vuniyayawa makes loan move to Super League rivals

SALFORD RED DEVILS prop King Vuniyayawa has made a loan move to a Super League rival.

The Fijian international has made over 70 career appearances, as he brings added size to Hull’s pack for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Having caught the eye in the New South Wales Cup, the 29-year-old made his NRL debut for New Zealand Warriors in 2020.

He travelled to England to join Leeds Rhinos for the 2021 campaign, before switching to join Salford a year later.

Vuniyayawa told hullfc.com: “I’m really grateful to Hull FC for giving me the opportunity to come in for the rest of the season.

“For me, I feel it is a massive opportunity to prove to the club the physicality, energy and work ethic I can bring to the team.

“Now I’m just looking forward to meeting all of the boys and getting stuck in.”

Hull FC Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: “We’re really pleased to bring King Vuniyayawa to the club for the rest of the season.

“He’s a powerful front-rower and he has a lot of enthusiasm, which will bode well for our strong team spirit at the moment.

“He was a team mate of mine at Leeds in 2021, so I know what sort of player we’re getting with King, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what kind of an impact he can have for us for the rest of the season.”

