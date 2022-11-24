The most and least penalised sides in Super League 2022 revealed with the likes of Wigan Warriors and Toulouse Olympique in stark contrast

SUPER League fans love a good statistic or two when it comes to their respective sides.

Well, one statistic that was interesting to track during the 2022 season was the amount of penalties Super League sides received with stark contrasts throughout the table.

The side that received the most penalties last season was relegated Toulouse Olympique, who were awarded 197 with Salford Red Devils close behind with 195.

St Helens ranked in third place with 189 penalties being awarded to them whilst Catalans Dragons ranked next with 181.

Castleford Tigers and Hull KR came in at fifth and sixth respectively with 180 penalties being awarded to both sides as Wakefield Trinity were just two behind on 178.

Hull FC were awarded 174 penalties with Huddersfield Giants in ninth with 165.

It was Leeds Rhinos’ turn next as Rohan Smith’s men ended the season with 159 penalties whilst Daryl Powell’s Warrington Wolves came out with 150.

And, last but not least, the Wigan Warriors finished bottom of the pile when it came to penalties received during the season with just 148.

That means that Toulouse received almost 50 more penalties than Wigan did during the 2022 Super League season! An incredible statistic.