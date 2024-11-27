Ex-Warrington Wolves star Josh Drinkwater joins shock UK club

ODHAM have announced the shock signing of halfback Josh Drinkwater on a one-year deal for the 2025 Betfred Championship season.

The Australian commits to the Roughyeds after leaving Warrington Wolves with whom he played in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley just five months ago.

The 32-year-old previously starred for Catalans Dragons, winning the 2018 Challenge Cup, and Hull KR, after stints with Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra in the NRL.

His arrival at Boundary Park represents a major coup for Oldham chairman Bill Quinn and managing director Mike Ford, who beat off competition from Super League and Championship clubs to secure Drinkwater’s signature.

“This is a club that is ambitious and I wouldn’t have come if it wasn’t,” Drinkwater told Roughyeds TV.

I am on the other side of the world, I am here to play rugby and I want to achieve things. You saw how good this club went in League 1 and the signings they have made for the Championship. With Sean Long as the coach and the squad we have got I am really confident we can have a good crack at doing something pretty special.”

Drinkwater says that having Great Britain legend Long as head coach was a key motivation in his move to the League 1 champions, and hopes that his own experience can bring the best out of a talented Roughyeds squad in 2025.

“I played in the Championship in 2016 with Leigh so I understand the competition. It is totally different to Super League, the grounds can be boggy and slower but I am a half-back and like playing on the ball and being in control of teams. I like to be in full control of the team and play my best footy when I free everyone else up. I spoke to Longy about that and he wants that too. I wouldn’t have signed if it wasn’t the right fit for me. I am too old and have been through too much playing over here.”

Long says that Drinkwater’s arrival is a statement signing from a club with big ambitions.

“It is an unbelievable signing for us, we are made up,” Long told Roughyeds TV.

His record speaks for itself and he has played at the highest level. I know he had a couple of Super League offers but he is happy where he is living and we got it over the line – he is made up too. It is a massive coup for us.

His leadership can bring a calming influence to our attack. Like a quarter-back he will calm us down. He is smart and has a great short kicking game and they are the improvements we wanted to build on from last year. We have Riley Dean and Danny Craven and with Josh coming in everyone will have to up their game. We struggled a little bit when DC was out last season and had to put Matty Wildie in there which I don’t want to do this year.

The strength in depth through our squad is quite impressive. Come round one my job is going to be really difficult.”

