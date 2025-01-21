Four Super League clubs show interest in ex-Canterbury Bulldogs forward

FOUR Super League clubs have shown an interest in former Canterbury Bulldogs forward Liam Knight, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR have all shown an interest in bringing in the 29-year-old, League Express understands, though quota spots remain an issue for Castleford and KR.

Huddersfield and Leigh, meanwhile, have one remaining quota spot each, with both casting an eye over Knight following his release from the Bulldogs.

“There are clubs keen on him – they just can’t fit Liam into their quotas at the moment,” Knight’s manager Chris Orr previously told The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

“But you never know what could happen – one poor bloke gets hurt in the NRL trials and suddenly there is an opportunity.

“So we are keeping our options open.”

Knight has been plagued by injury in recent seasons, with the back-rower playing just seven games in two years for the Bulldogs.