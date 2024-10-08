New Super League stadium plan “could take a lot longer” and be “more costly” than first thought

THE plan for Huddersfield Giants to build their own stadium “could take a lot longer” and be “more costly” than first thought, according to owner Ken Davy.

At Huddersfield’s annual awards night over a fortnight ago, Davy announced plans to build a new venue within the next three years following a decline in attendances at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, Davy, when speaking to Huddersfield Hub, revealed that it will take longer and cost more than previously first thought.

Mr Davy told Huddersfield Hub: “We have had some exploratory discussions with Kirklees Council and what’s clear is how complex a project this is likely to be.

“It is something we are keen to do and we do need our own stadium – or to create it in some way – but it’s looking like a much longer process than we had imagined. And that means inevitably more costly too.

“I do get the feeling that it could take a lot longer if we stick to our objective of wanting to build our own stadium.”

Huddersfield Hub has also revealed that Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has told the Giants and Davy that they are welcome to stay at the John Smith’s for as long as they like.

Four sites that have come into consideration – the former gasworks site, Fartown, Laund Hill and Leeds Road playing fields – all have their own obstacles in redevelopment.

