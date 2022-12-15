Ex-Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings breaks silence on surprise exit from Wests Tigers

FORMER Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings has spoken for the first time on his controversial exit from Wests Tigers.

Just a few weeks ago, Hastings was preparing for a big season under new head coach Tim Sheens, but found himself in a swap deal with Newcastle Knights’ David Klemmer.

It was a surprising deal considering that the Knights had been chasing Wests halfback Luke Brooks for most of the past year.

Now Hastings, who became a firm fans’ favourite in his three-and-a-half year spell in Super League with Salford then Wigan, has broken his silence on his exit.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed,” Hastings told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I wore my heart on my sleeve at every training session and every game.

“Whether I wasn’t wanted or wasn’t needed, it took me a few days to get over it because I was angry at the fact I wanted to be there and be a part of the solution, not the problem.

“There were a few days there I was angry and hated the world for a bit.”

Hastings was also keen to emphasise that he takes no issue with the Tigers for his exit from the club.

“But I’m a big boy, I’ve been in way worse situations than what has just gone on. I still love the club, and when I say I want them to do well, I genuinely mean it.

“I’ve got no hard feelings towards anyone at the Tigers. When I go back to Leichhardt in round two, hopefully I’m not booed because I really do love the club and enjoyed the year I had there.

“Hopefully both clubs go on to make the finals next year and we meet in a big game.”