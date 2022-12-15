Ranking the five best props in Super League with Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Hull FC represented

BEING a modern day prop is not just about being able to cart the ball up into the defensive line.

Instead, many props are now mobile, intelligent and key cogs of an attacking set-up.

Of course, there are still some number 8s and 10s that have one objective: to run through a brick wall, but the personality has changed massively over the years.

Here are five of the best props in Super League.

5. Matty Lees – St Helens

Two St Helens men in this list – and is there any wonder why? Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees have been the cornerstones of this Saints pack for the past number of years with the latter improving year on year. With tremendous carries in his locker as well as an aggressive defence, Lees is one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Merseyside club and he earned a call-up to the World Cup squad on the back of such performances. Still only 24 years of age, it feels like Lees has been around forever but he still has at least a decade at the highest level to go.

4. Chris Hill – Huddersfield Giants

What a 2022 Super League season Chris Hill had! Written off before a ball had been kicked by rival fans after leaving the Warrington Wolves following a decade at the club, Hill proved everyone wrong with some superb performances for the Huddersfield Giants. In fact, the prop became so effective for the Giants that he made Shaun Wane’s England squad at the recent Rugby League World Cup. Playing in almost every game, Hill looked the part, taking the game to his opposite number, belying his age.

3. Chris Satae – Hull FC

In a disappointing 2022 Hull FC side, Chris Satae – along with Ligi Sao – shone throughout with his strong ball carries and big hits in defence giving the Black and Whites fans something to cheer about. Going into 2023, Satae will have benefitted from not being called up to the World Cup, enabling the prop to come into pre-season fully fresh and ready to commit under new head coach Tony Smith. The Black and Whites rely on Satae to get them on the front foot, and, with Brad Dwyer ready to take advantage of that from dummy-half, Hull supporters have a right to be excited for 2023.

2. Mikolaj Oledzki – Leeds Rhinos

Leeds were hit yesterday with the news that Mikolaj Oledzki will be out for 12-14 weeks following surgery. With the Polish-born prop’s determination, however, it is likely to be the lower end of that timescale which should mean he won’t miss too many games at the start of the 2023 season. Having Oledzki in their ranks makes the Rhinos are a much better and much more powerful side than in his absence. In recent seasons, the prop has developed into a real leader and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him being named captain in the future.

1. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

There can’t really be a different answer to putting Alex Walmsley at number one. The St Helens prop has emerged as one of England’s greatest forwards in the past decade, with his incredibly strong carries taking at least three men with him in almost every run he makes. Despite missing the last few games of the 2022 Super League season and the World Cup with injury, Walmsley will likely be back fit and raring to go in 2023 – and ready to destroy more of opposition defences.