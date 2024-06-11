Ex-Wigan Warriors assistant Lee Briers reportedly eyeing up new coaching role

FORMER Wigan Warriors assistant coach Lee Briers is reportedly eyeing up a new coaching role.

That’s according to Australian publication, the Daily Telegraph, which is claiming that Briers is “keen” to move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs to have a stint as number two to Wayne Bennett and “eventually become an NRL head coach”.

Briers is one of the most sought-after coaches in both hemispheres, with the ex-Warrington Wolves halfback being linked with the Hull FC job in Super League before Brisbane Broncos assistant John Cartwright was given the green light.

Briers has made quite the impression Down Under with the Brisbane Broncos as an attacking coach after joining from the Warriors ahead of the 2023 season.

The former Warrington Wolves halfback helped Wigan lift the Challenge Cup in 2022 and earned a move to the NRL with the Broncos for 2023.

Previously, the Welsh international spoke of his desire to become a head coach, saying: “With coaching, there aren’t many jobs out there but my ambition is to be a head coach whether that be in the NRL or Super League,” Briers told the BBC 5 Live podcast.

“All I can keep doing is keep getting that experience and wait until that job comes. I’m not in a rush, I could be an assistant for the rest of my life.

“But I’m ready now, I’m ready to be a head coach if that’s now or in a few years time. I love it at the Broncos and I’m learning how to manage.”

