Wests Tigers playmaker Jayden Sullivan to make Super League move as NRL club identifies Super League forward

WESTS TIGERS playmaker Jayden Sullivan will make a move to Super League for 2025.

That’s according to the Wide World of Sports which has claimed that the Wests livewire has found a club in the northern hemisphere for next season.

The 22-year-old has played seven games for the Tigers in 2024, but was behind Lachlan Galvin and Aidan Sezer before both halfbacks suffered injuries.

Sullivan also registered 27 appearances for the Dragons over a four-year spell after debuting in 2019.

Hull FC are thought to be the favourites for the 22-year-old’s signature with the Black and Whites in desperate need of a new halfback for 2025 following Fa’amanu Brown’s departure from the club earlier in the year and Morgan Smith favouring hooker as his number one position.

Meanwhile, Ben Reynolds joined Hull on loan from Hull KR, whilst Jake Trueman has just returned from a serious injury.

Wide World of Sports has also claimed that the Tigers are in discussions with a UK-based forward for the 2025 season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast