Ex-Wigan Warriors hero axed alongside former Warrington Wolves stalwart and Brett Hodgson from major role

IT’S been a merry-go-round in recent weeks and months regarding the England rugby union set-up.

Former Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson was axed from his role as defence coach with Warrington Wolves hero Jon Clarke the next to follow as a fitness coach.

Now, former Wigan Warriors star Martin Gleeson is the next to leave his current post within the England set-up as Steve Borthwick plots the revival of the national side.

On being let go, Gleeson said: “It’s been a pleasure to represent my country again.”

Ex-Great Britain rugby league centre Gleeson joined England back in August 2021, when Eddie Jones was the nation’s head coach.

Gleeson won the Super League twice in 2002 and 2010 as well as the Challenge Cup in 2004 and began his coaching career with Salford Red Devils in 2014 before joining Wasps.

RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea, added: “We’d like to thank Martin for his contribution and hard work at England Rugby and we wish him the very best for the future