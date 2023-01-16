Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth on life as a head coach, potential of further signings and what his Super League side can improve on

WAKEFIELD TRINITY inflicted a 28-16 win over the Halifax Panthers yesterday in what was new head coach Mark Applegarth’s first home game in charge of the West Yorkshire side.

In his time as head coach so far, Applegarth has presided over two wins – against Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day and yesterday’s result.

And it’s fair to say that the former youth coach is enjoying his new role – even if it is different.

“‘m enjoying it, it’s a bit of a weird one because in our heads the job starts in round one against Catalans,” Applegarth said.

“Come and ask me in a few weeks to see if I’m still enjoying it!”

Despite the big win over Leeds at Headingley, Applegarth knew his side needed to improve from that game.

“We played Leeds on Boxing Day, and there were a few things we needed to cover.

“We needed to cover a few things defensively, there are still a few things we need to work on in terms of our instincts as well.

“We just need to build that momentum.”

In terms of recruits, Trinity have brought in Kevin Proctor, Renouf Atoni, Morgan Smith and Josh Bowden whilst Jorge Taufua joined the club at the back end of the 2022 season.

That being said, Applegarth does not think there will be any more signings coming through the doors at Belle Vue for 2023.

“No it would take me by surprise (if there was a new signing) but never say never.

“You never know what will happen in terms of injuries. If we get a clean bill of health we will be looking good.”