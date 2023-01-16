The teams with the best and worst attacks in Super League 2022 with Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils excelling

THE 2022 Super League season was an exciting one to say the least.

St Helens scooped up their fourth Super League title in a row whilst Matt Peet won his first trophy in charge of the Wigan Warriors with the Challenge Cup.

Saints also finished top so won the League Leaders’ Shield with Toulouse Olympique being relegated from the top flight and Leigh Leopards earning promotion.

In terms of attacking play, a number of Super League sides impressed with Wigan duo Bevan French and Jai Field excelling between them as the Salford Red Devils destroyed teams with Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd and Tim Lafai carving it up.

However, who had the best and worst attack in 2022?

It’s no surprise that the Warriors scored the most tries with 145 – an incredible 24 more tries than second place Salford!

Not far behind the Red Devils are reigning champions Saints with 120 tries in 2022, with Huddersfield Giants in fourth place with 109 four-pointers.

Leeds Rhinos turned things around magnificently under Rohan Smith from the beginning of the season and they occupy fifth place with 99 tries.

Surprisingly, Warrington Wolves made it to sixth with 98 tries despite their lowly finish of 11th in the Super League table which shows just how good their attack could be with all players on the same page.

Castleford Tigers backed up their seventh place in the Super League table with seventh in the attacking statistics with 95 tries, though Catalans Dragons weren’t far behind with 94 tries.

With the French side finishing in fourth in Super League in 2022, that try-scoring tally is perhaps a bit surprising.

Hull KR finished in tenth with 93 tries as arch-rivals Hull FC ended up with 90 four-pointers, whilst Wakefield Trinity tallied up 88.

Toulouse Olympique finished bottom in the try-scoring charts with just 71 tries.