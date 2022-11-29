The last three games of every Super League club’s 2023 season as Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos face tough run-ins

THE 2023 Super League season is less than three months away, and, despite the Rugby League World Cup only just finishing, the anticipation is high.

Amongst fans and pundits there is, of course, numerous predictions about where teams will finish with Super League sponsors Betfred revealing their odds for Super League and Challenge Cup winners.

Looking at the end-of-season run-in is also interesting, with clubs set to be fighting for their lives either at the top end of the Super League table or at the bottom.

Here are how the last three games for each Super League club look like:

Castleford Tigers

Hull FC (h)

Wigan Warriors (a)

Leeds Rhinos (a)

Catalans Dragons

Wakefield Trinity (a)

Leeds Rhinos (h)

Salford Red Devils (a)

Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR (h)

Hull FC (a)

Warrington Wolves (h)

Hull FC

Castleford Tigers (a)

Huddersfield Giants (h)

St Helens (a)

Hull KR

Huddersfield Giants (a)

Salford Red Devils (h)

Wakefield Trinity (a)

Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors (h)

Catalans Dragons (a)

Castleford Tigers (h)

Leigh Leopards

St Helens (a)

Wakefield Trinity (h)

Wigan Warriors (h)

Salford Red Devils

Warrington Wolves (h)

Hull KR (a)

Catalans Dragons (h)

St Helens

Leigh Leopards (h)

Warrington Wolves (a)

Hull FC (h)

Wakefield Trinity

Catalans Dragons (h)

Leigh Leopards (a)

Hull KR (h)

Warrington Wolves

Salford Red Devils (a)

St Helens (h)

Huddersfield Giants (a)

Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos (a)

Castleford Tigers (h)

Leigh Leopards (a)