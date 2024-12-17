Ex-Wigan Warriors prop George Burgess finds new club

FORMER Wigan Warriors forward George Burgess has found a new club in Australia.

After a spell with local side, Cairns Brothers, Burgess has linked up with the Noose Pirates in the Sunshine Coast competition.

Burgess played 153 NRL games, 149 with South Sydney Rabbitohs, the other four at St George Illawarra as well as making eight appearances for the Wigan Warriors in Super League in 2020 and 2021.

Now the 32-year-old has linked up with the Pirates and will also coach the club’s under-16s side.

Burgess said: “For me it’s very important to stay connected to the game that I have grown and evolved with as a person, it’s more than just a sport for me.

“To be given the opportunity to pass on my teachings to the next generation of footy players is something special, as a 15/16 year old young man I was definitely at a crossroads as to whether I was going to pursue rugby league as a career or not so to be able to work closely with the Pirates U16’s is great for me to be able to play a pivotal role in their young sporting careers and give them valuable lessons they can use in their lives on and off the field.”

“I look forward to getting involved in the Noosa community and Pirates rugby league club as a whole and helping wherever I can.”

Club President, Liam Anlezark, added: “We’re excited to have someone of George’s experience and calibre involved with the Pirates for Season 2025.”

“I’m sure Big George’s professionalism on the training paddock will be positive for the culture that Murph is driving in our senior playing group and George’s playing debut at Pirate Park will be a massive day for the club!”

“For someone that’s done so much in our great game, to be aligned with our vision and what we’re building as a club is pretty special.”

