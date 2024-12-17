Salford Red Devils’ stadium ranked as eighth most affordable stadiums in the UK

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ stadium, the Salford Community Stadium, has been ranked as the eighth most affordable stadiums in the UK.

Betway Insider has revealed that the venue offers the eighth best value for money in the entire country.

Included in the list is the price of accommodation which stands at £66.50, with the price of two one-way trips on public transport coming to £4.40.

Also included in the reasons why it is one of the most affordable in the country is the price of a McMeal at McDonalds or equivalent which comes to £6.35.

All in all, the Salford Community Stadium has a total cost of £77.65.

