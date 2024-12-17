Hull KR’s Ryan Hall makes Championship move

WE know what you are thinking – it’s not the Ryan Hall.

But it is a Ryan Hall from Hull KR, with young back-rower Hall joining Championship side Hunslet after impressing in Rovers’ academy.

Hunslet head coach Dean Muir said: “Whilst I see Ryan as an excellent long term prospect, he will have every opportunity to put a marker down for the first team in 2025 along with the rest of the squad, and I’m sure he’ll grasp that with both hands.”

The Parksiders go into the 2025 Championship season as firm underdogs following their successful League One campaign in 2024.

Hunslet secured victories away at Rochdale Hornets and Keighley Cougars before shocking Championship side Swinton Lions in the play-off final.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast