Tonga name squad for Cook Islands clash with Jason Taumalolo returning

TONGA have named their squad for the final Group D clash against the Cook Islands on Sunday.

Captain Jason Taumalolo is back in and raring to go as the Tongans look towards the quarter-finals and a likely clash against Samoa.

Tolutau Koula misses out from the side that beat Wales during the week.

The Tonga squad in full:

2. Daniel Tupou

4. Will Penisini

5. Sione Katoa

6. Talatau Amone

7. Tui Lolohea

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

10. Siosiua Taukeiaho ©

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Keaon Koloamatangi

13. Jason Taumalolo ©

14. Soni Luke

16. Tevita Tatola

17. Moeaki Fotuaika

18. David Fifita

19. Mosese Suli

21. Ben Murdoch-Masila

22. Tesi Niu

23. Konrad Hurrell

24. Isaiya Katoa