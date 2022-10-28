Tonga name squad for Cook Islands clash with Jason Taumalolo returning

TONGA have named their squad for the final Group D clash against the Cook Islands on Sunday.
Captain Jason Taumalolo is back in and raring to go as the Tongans look towards the quarter-finals and a likely clash against Samoa.
Tolutau Koula misses out from the side that beat Wales during the week.
The Tonga squad in full:
2. Daniel Tupou
4. Will Penisini
5. Sione Katoa
6. Talatau Amone
7. Tui Lolohea
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
10. Siosiua Taukeiaho ©
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Keaon Koloamatangi
13. Jason Taumalolo ©
14. Soni Luke
16. Tevita Tatola
17. Moeaki Fotuaika
18. David Fifita
19. Mosese Suli
21. Ben Murdoch-Masila
22. Tesi Niu
23. Konrad Hurrell
24. Isaiya Katoa