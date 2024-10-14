Ex-Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul to hit the open market ahead of potential move

FORMER Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul is set to hit the open market on November 1 to test his value, rocking the Newcastle Knights.

Pearce-Paul made the switch to Newcastle ahead of the 2024 NRL season following a number of years in Super League with the Wigan Warriors.

In fact, the rangy back-rower had made 61 appearances for the Warriors after making the move from London Broncos, helping to lift the Super League Grand Final in 2023.

News Corp, however, has revealed that Pearce-Paul is set to test his value on the market with the belief that he could attract more than $600,000 in a new deal.

Out-of-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, the 23-year-old is one of the most highly sought-after Englishmen in the game, with the Knights preparing to lose yet another one of their big guns following the exit of Daniel Saifiti to the Dolphins.

