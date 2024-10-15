Ex-Australia and Fiji international Jarryd Hayne makes rugby league comeback

HAVING been released from jail a few months ago after successfully winning an appeal to have his rape conviction overturned, Jarryd Hayne is set for a rugby league return at this year’s Pacific Championships.

Though Hayne will not take to the field, the former Australia and Fiji international will work as a mentor to the Fijian players as a member of the coaching staff, the Sydney Morning Herald has revealed.

“The players look up to what he did on the football field,” Fiji head coach Wise Kativerata said.

“To have him here and help out with the young fellas in the team, it will be very good for them. I’ve known him for a long time, I know his father. He captained in my first game for Fiji.

“I’m happy for him joining the team and for him. He will be here to support the players and support us in the coaching staff. It’s good to see him here with us.”

Hayne last played rugby league in 2018, but earned a reputation for himself as one of the greatest rugby league stars of his time winning the Dally M medal twice in 2009 and 2014 with Parramatta Eels.

He would also become one of the few NRL players to switch to the NFL (San Francisco 49ers) and even represented Fiji in Rugby Sevens.

