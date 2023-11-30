Exiled NRL badboy Curtis Scott holds talks with Super League clubs

EXILED NRL badboy Curtis Scott has held talks with Super League clubs about potentially reigniting his languishing career overseas.

Scott, who is just 26 years of age, won the NRL Premiership with Melbourne Storm back in 2017, but off-field incidents have plagued his career ever since.

The outside back was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order in 2022 after being found guilty of three charges – assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and stalk or intimidate with the intention of causing fear or physical harm – against his ex-partner, whilst he had been sacked by Canberra Raiders in 2021 for a separate offence.

He had, however, attempted to return to the NRL for 2024, telling the governing body that he has changed his life since being sacked and that he would stipulate in his contract that he would be banned from drinking any alcohol, according to the Daily Telegraph.

That being said, the NRL decided that Scott would not be allowed to return next season, with a foray in Super League or rugby union his only options moving forward.

And, the Daily Telegraph has revealed that the 26-year-old has held discussions with Super League clubs about potentially making the move to the northern hemisphere.

Who those Super League clubs are remains to be seen, but only four – Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils and St Helens – have quota spots remaining.

