Shaun Wane explains England recalls and selection of five Warrington Wolves players

England head coach Shaun Wane says he hopes to get the best from Warrington Wolves’ struggling players after picking five of them in his squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Combined Nations All Stars.

Wane has named a 20-man squad, with Warrington having the joint-most representatives alongside St Helens despite their poor season under Daryl Powell with Matty Ashton, Mike Cooper, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford and George Williams all included.

“I know it takes time when you go into a club and want to change a lot, that’s what Daryl is doing at Warrington,” said Wane.

“In the conversations I’ve had with the players, they can’t wait. They’re looking forward to it, a change of scenery, and hopefully they’ll go back into Warrington with good form. Without a shadow of a doubt, with the quality of players there, they will be back.”

Wane is particularly close to Williams having coached him at Wigan and says the halfback is capable of finding his best form ahead of the World Cup.

“I know George as well as anybody and I know what he can do,” said Wane. “They’re doing it tough at Warrington but I know George can play, how he can play and what he can do. We’re all very confident he can deliver for us.”

There have also been some intriguing recalls, including the Catalans Dragons pair of Michael McIlorum and Mike McMeeken who last played for England in the 2013 and 2017 World Cups respectively.

On the return of hooker McIlorum, another of his former Wigan stars, after nine years away from the international stage, Wane said: “When I look at the form of all the nines in the comp, he’s played really well.

“His stats are good. When I watch him I can see him playing well. His service as a nine is outstanding. It’s testament to what Steve McNamara is doing at Catalans.”

Wane also confirmed that St Helens pair Morgan Knowles and Jonny Lomax were taken out of contention on Sunday after club staff informed him of injuries.

England 20-man squad to face Combined Nations All Stars:

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Matty Lees (St Helens), Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken (both Catalans Dragons), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, Captain), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves)