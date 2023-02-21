Fans for Castleford Tigers-Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves-Hull FC clashes will be affected by rail strikes

THE Rail, Maritime and Transport Union – the RMT – has announced another raft of rail strikes in March as a way of breaking the deadlock with the government.

In a long-running argument over pay, jobs and working conditions, members of the RMT will walk out on March 16, 18 and 20, and April 1, at 14 train operators with RMT general secretary Mick Lynch calling for an end to the government’s “stubborn refusal.”

Lynch told ITV: “Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security.

“Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months.

“The government can settle this dispute easily by unshackling the rail companies.

“However, its stubborn refusal to do so will now mean more strike action across the railway network and a very disruptive overtime ban.

“Ministers cannot continue to sit on their hands hoping this dispute will go away as our members are fully prepared to fight tooth and nail for a negotiated settlement in the months ahead.”

Where does this fit in with rugby league?

Well on Thursday March 16 – the first day of strike action – Leeds Rhinos take on the Castleford Tigers at the Jungle with an 8pm kick-off.

And for those fans who usually travel by train to and from either Leeds or Castleford, it will not be possible to use the rail service on this day.

As such, it will force many fans to use alternative transport methods, including buses such as the 141, 168 and 410.

It’s better to be safe than sorry, so start planning the journey now Leeds and Castleford fans!

On Saturday 1 April, too, Hull FC fans travelling over to the Warrington Wolves will be affected if they choose to go by rail.