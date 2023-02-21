Son of notorious villain Pablo Escobar heading to Featherstone Rovers

THERE’S a sentence you probably didn’t think you would ever read!

Roberto Sendoya Escobar, son of Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist who was the founder and sole leader of the Medellín Cartel, will be heading to Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium on Sunday 2 April.

It’s an incredible true story from the son of one of the world’s most notorious villains.

Doors open at 12 noon with tickets currently priced at £30 – it will certainly be an interesting afternoon for all those that attend!

Roberto, the first son of Escobar, was born in a village on the outskirts of Bogota city, Colombia in August 1965.

Now an artist and an author, Escobar was adopted on 11 December that year, with his name changed from Roberto Sendoya Escobar to Phillip Charles Robert Witcomb after being adopted by British citizens.

After attending an English boarding school, Escobar learned to paint and earned a City and Guilds diploma in Fine Art, studying for a Degree in Visual Communication Design later on.

Escobar now has 13 exhibitions to his name.