Willie Peters on Hull KR having “the most passionate and loudest fans” in Super League as he calls for fans to make trip to Salford

HULL KR boss Willie Peters has hailed Hull KR fans as “the most passionate and loudest” in Super League ahead of Rovers’ clash against the Salford Red Devils on Thursday night.

Rovers won the first game of their Super League campaign at Craven Park last Saturday, running out 27-18 winners over the Wigan Warriors.

And for Peters, it was a brilliant thing to experience with over 10,000 fans filling the famous stadium.

:I really enjoyed it, it was an awesome experience,” Peters said.

“I was in the box so you couldn’t hear it as loud but I could still hear it. I was really excited for my family who were there and the partners and families of the players. It was a special day.

“We want that again on Thursday night for the fans that can get over and travel. Salford showed how big an away support can be against Leigh.

“They were very vocal and you could hear them through the TV. We’d love to have that support as I believe, as every team would say, we have got the most passionate fans and the loudest fans in the competition although I’m sure Salford fans would disagree with that!”

On the welcome from KR fans so far, Peters couldn’t speak highly enough of the vociferous KR support.

“They’ve been really welcoming, all they’ve asked from day one is for a team that competes and a team to be proud of.

“We achieved that at the weekend but we are ready to go again in two days time. We want to show the fans we are going in the right direction and compete every week.”