Fans fume after talkSPORT’s treatment of St Helens star Joe Batchelor and rugby league

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been taking to social media to express their anger at the terrible treatment given by talkSPORT to St Helens star Joe Batchelor and rugby league as a sport.

Ahead of the Magic Weekend, which will be taking place at the home of Leeds United’s Elland Road for the first time, Batchelor was conducting an interview with Breakfast hosts Alan Brazil and Dean Saunders, but it was a car crash from the pair of hosts.

Brazil initially asked Batchelor: “tell us how this works, is there one game at Elland Road or is there more than one?” before the Saints man replied: “There is every game from the round of fixtures, we have been at St James’ Park up in Newcastle for the past few years but it’s at Leeds this year.”

Brazil went on: “How far are you into the season here? With the Euros I have lost track there has been so much sport lately, are you well into the season or is it just beginning like the football season?”

Batchelor said: “We are in the last third of games now, we started in February time and the Grand Final is in October. Every game matters so having the Magic Weekend at this stage of the season makes it more exciting.”

Saunders then piped in: “Who is going to contend with the title this year? Who are the runners and riders?”

Batchelor wasn’t fazed by the ridiculous question, instead replying: “There are quite a few teams in with a shout this season. We’ve got ourselves and Wigan who we are playing at the weekend.

“Hull KR are top of the league and Warrington Wolves are second. There are at least four of us so it could be interesting.”

If Saunders hadn’t quite outdone Brazil with his first question, his second certainly made up the difference: “What about in terms of health, is rugby league still getting good attendances?

Batchelor again replied masterfully: “It’s growing every year, the crowds are getting back to normal after Covid. There are decent numbers watching and on television too.”

