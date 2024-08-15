St Helens rocked by three injury blows ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

ST HELENS have been rocked by three injury blows ahead of their clash against Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

Saints boss Paul Wellens has therefore been forced to make four changes for Saturday’s fixture from the squad that beat Salford Red Devils 17-16 last weekend.

Injuries picked up in that win over the Red Devils will keep Mark Percival, Lewis Dodd, and Daryl Clark out of selection for a few weeks.

For Percival, he has picked up an Achilles injury which is expected to keep him out for around four to six weeks, and it is a similar timeframe for both Dodd and Clark, Lewis suffered some elbow damage, whilst Daryl has a foot fracture.

Morgan Knowles also begins serving a two-match suspension that was issued by the Match Review Panel from Round 21.

That has left four youngsters to step in with prop George Delaney available after a brief spell on the sidelines with an injury. Jonny Vaughan who has been in and out of the squad in recent weeks and playing at dual-registration partners Swinton Lions is also in contention to return.

Halfback Will Roberts and forward Leon Cowen are also named in the team, and if either are selected to play at Elland Road they would make their official St Helens and Super League debuts.

