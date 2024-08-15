Why Brodie Croft is absent for Leeds Rhinos as they gear up to take on Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has named his 21-man squad to face Warrington Wolves at the Magic Weekend at Elland Road this Saturday, but there is no Brodie Croft.

The Rhinos will be without Croft who has been travelled home to Australia on compassionate grounds to attend his grandfather’s funeral. He will return to Leeds next week.

Winger Ash Handley returns to the squad after missing last week’s win over Wigan through injury whilst Cameron Smith will return to captain the side having missed last week through suspension.

Brad Arthur has named his 21 man squad for Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash with Warrington at Elland Road. Brodie Croft will not be available on compassionate grounds whilst skipper Cameron Smith returns from suspension

