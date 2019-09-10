Featherstone call for witnesses of racist remarks

Featherstone Rovers are trying to identify a fan who made a racist remark towards a match official.

The club say they were were made aware of an incident that took place following the final whistle of the club’s controversial defeat to Toulouse, a game that saw the Rovers have two tries ruled in a 26-24 defeat.

A number of fans are thought to have directed foul and abusive language to the match officials after the game, with one making a racist comment before fleeing from the ground.

The club have described the man as middle-aged, Caucasian and wearing a black jacket with green writing on the back and a cap.

Featherstone Rovers CEO, Davide Longo said: “Once again we are in a situation where a minority of fans have let the club and the rest of the Featherstone Rovers fanbase down.

“We are working alongside the RFL to investigate this latest incident that has brought the club’s reputation into disrepute. The club have a zero tolerance on foul and abusive language and the comments that have been made to the match officials following the game on Saturday are unacceptable.

“We have been working hard to recover the reputation of the Rovers fans after a number of incidents already during the season and we felt the measures that we had already put in place were starting to work. We are very disappointed to be having to investigate another incident of this kind but we will continue to work in order to find the culprit.”

It comes after a number of other fan-related incidents including Featherstone this year.

In June, the club handed out banning orders following comments made by supporters on social media.