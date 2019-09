Hull Kingston Rovers captain Joel Tomkins will miss Friday’s pivotal clash with Salford after his ban was extended following a failed appeal.

Tomkins was charged for Grade A punching and given a one-match suspension following the club’s defeat to London Broncos, leaving him out of Friday’s relegation D-Day.

The Robins decided to appeal to ban, but have been unsuccessful in their attempts to get it overturned.

Instead, Tomkins has received an additional game on his ban.