Featherstone confirm Valencia pre-season clash

Featherstone have confirmed their pre-season schedule, which features a match against Valencia Huracanes.

Rovers say they are in advanced negotiations to face the newly formed Spanish club and are confident the fixture will be sanctioned, which will see them travel to Spain for the clash on Saturday, January 11.

The Huracanes are hoping to enter League 1 in the future.

Rovers CEO Davide Longo said: “We will be making history as the first team to face the newly formed Valencia Huracanes side as they look to build a case for entering League 1 and I hope the Rovers fans are looking forward to what should be some January sunshine in Spain.

“Just to reiterate, I’m working very closely with Valencia Huracanes CEO Dean Buchan on some great travel packages to Valencia and the surrounding areas. These will be promoted next week once final confirmation is signed off. At this stage, I’d like to thank Dean for the opportunity to bring the club and our supporters to Spain for what should be a fantastic event”

The Championship Grand Finalists will also take on York on January on January 5th, before games against Hull KR and Leeds following their trip overseas.