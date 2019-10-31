Josh Drinkwater’s Catalans return confirmed

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the signing of Josh Drinkwater on a two-year deal.

The halfback, who played an influential role in the club’s 2018 resurgence and Challenge Cup triumph, returns after a season with Hull Kingston Rovers.

“I am very happy to be returning to the club,” he said.

“Winning the Challenge Cup was a moment I won’t forget and hopefully we can have more moments like that. I’m excited to start the pre-season with the boys and to run out again in front of the passionate Catalans fans.”

Steve McNamara added: “We are happy to welcome Josh back to the Dragons.

“He is a player who knows the team and the area really well after his previous time with us. Our club suits Josh and Josh suits our club, we look forward to the qualities both as a player and a person that we know he will bring.”