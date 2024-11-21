Featherstone Rovers add former Castleford Tigers playmaker to their ranks alongside Championship back

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed Calum Turner and Bailey O’Connor from Dewsbury Rams.

Turner originally played for Rovers in 2019 during a brief loan spell while playing for Castleford and will now run out for Featherstone in 2025 after agreeing a deal to leave Dewsbury.

The talented and versatile back came through the academy at Castleford, making his Super League debut in 2018. After three years at the Tigers, the 25-year-old played one year at Newcastle before linking up with the Rams, where he has spent the last two seasons.

Giving his thoughts on returning to the club, Turner said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to Featherstone, I loved my time here before and I jumped at the chance to come back.

“I’ve learned so much in the last couple of years at Dewsbury, I’ve developed my rugby a lot and I’m looking forward to bringing that to Rovers and helping the club achieve its goals.

“Fordy is putting together a great squad for next year and I’m hungrier than ever to take my game to the next level, I can’t wait to get started.”

Featherstone head coach James Ford said: “Calum has the potential to really kick on and establish himself as a quality halfback. He is quick, evasive, carry’s a good left footed kicking game and has a good pass selection. He is competing with some quality players for a spot in our 17 and I can’t wait to watch this unfold.”

Meanwhile, after originally signing for Dewsbury as a trialist in 2023, O’Connor has gone on to establish himself as a talented up and coming outside back over the last couple of seasons, scoring six tries in the Rams’ Championship campaign this year.

Speaking about joining the club, O’Connor said: “It’s been a great two years at Dewsbury, I’ll forever be grateful for them giving me my opportunity at this level, but I’m really excited to a new challenge at Featherstone.

“It’s a club with a rich history and bags of ambition to match mine, I’ve still so much to learn and I’m looking forward to ripping in and taking my game to the next level.

“For me, it’s about getting to the club, earning the trust of Fordy, the boys and the fans and cementing a spot in the side each week. I’ll back myself to make an impact on this side and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve in 2025.”

Ford added: “Bailey had some very impressive moments in a struggling side. We’re confident he has plenty of improvement in him and he’s already showing he’s up for fight to establish himself as a top championship outside back.

“He’s still very early in his career but has all the assets of an outstanding centre, I have no doubt he’s going to excel in our environment, bring the best out of himself and those around him which is exactly what we’re looking for as we look to make big strides in 2025.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast