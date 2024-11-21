Warrington Wolves duo make Australia move

WARRINGTON WOLVES pair Alfie Mather and Pat Irwin have made the move to Queensland Cup side Townsville Blackhawks, the feeder side to NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Blackhawks are coached by ex-Hull KR veteran Terry Campese, with Mather and Irwin set to play alongside former Leigh Leopards player Tom Nisbet and London Broncos halfback Jack Campagnolo.

Neither Mather nor Irwin made their first-team debuts for Warrington, but now they will be chasing their own NRL dream Down Under.

Mather told 7NEWS Townsville: “I started playing when I was four, I got picked up at Warrington Wolves’ under-16s when I was 15 I think, and then I joined the academy which is under-18s and I played a few games for the reserves as well.

“One of the standard idols is Sam Burgess, he played hard and ha snore gard for his body. I like to get in and be rough. I like to lead with my actions.

“I was meant to be coming with two other lads from Warrington but they backed out at the last second. Pat was going the whole time but I didn’t actually know Pat was coming!”

Meanwhile, Irwin told the same station: “He does all the big hits and I am watching out on the sideline. It’ll be a great thing for me to get some experience out here at such a high level. It’s much different to back at home.”

