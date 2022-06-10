Featherstone Rovers and former Super League halfback makes Sheffield Eagles switch

Sheffield Eagles have signed former Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants halfback Tom Holmes from Featherstone Rovers on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old switches Championship clubs on a contract until the end of the season having spent the past few months on loan at Sheffield.

Holmes, who can also play at hooker, has scored two tries in nine appearances so far for the Eagles, who currently sit one place outside the play-offs in seventh.

“Tom has been outstanding throughout his loan spell and we have jumped at the chance to bring him to Sheffield permanently,” said Sheffield director of rugby Mark Aston.

“Tom’s experience at Super League level has already helped everyone progress and it will continue to push us on to be a better team.”

Earlier this week Sheffield signed another halfback with Cory Aston returning to the club on a short-term loan deal.