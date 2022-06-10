Toulouse Olympique set to hand out debut as injury-hit Castleford Tigers name only 20-man squad

Nathan Peats could make his Toulouse Olympique debut against Castleford Tigers after being included in their 21-man squad.

The hooker is one of three changes to their selection with Paul Marcon and Gadwin Springer recalled.

Justin Sangaré will miss out for the first time this season because of an ankle injury, while James Cunningham and Maxime Stefani also drop out.

Lloyd White (back), Joe Bretherton (ankle) and Guy Armitage (throat) remain sidelined for Toulouse.

Castleford have only named a 20-man squad for the fixture as injuries continue to hit the squad.

Gareth O’Brien drops out of contention with the calf injury suffered in last week’s defeat to Wigan Warriors, in what is their only change.

Their lengthy list of absentees also features Niall Evalds (bicep), Jordan Turner (shoulder), Jake Mamo (personal), Callum McLelland (knee), Jacques O’Neill (hamstring), Alex Sutcliffe (knee) and Sosaia Feki (Achilles).

Toulouse Olympique v Castleford Tigers – Stade Ernest Wallon, Sunday 2.30pm (UK time)

Toulouse: 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Andrew Dixon, 12 Dominique Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 17 Joseph Paulo, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 22 Gadwin Springer, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 31 Tony Gigot, 35 Daniel Alvaro.

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 26 Ryan Hampshire, 28 Brad Martin, 33 Jason Qareqare.