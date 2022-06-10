Wakefield Trinity fear lengthy injury absence for Reece Lyne

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching expects centre Reece Lyne to be sidelined for at least a month through injury.

The England international centre suffered an ankle injury in last week’s victory over Lyne’s former club Hull FC.

Lyne, 29, requires further examination this week but Poching said he would definitely be absent for a period.

“He’s still in a boot and still on crutches,” said Poching, whose side host Warrington Wolves in Super League on Sunday.

“I can’t see it being any less than four to six weeks. That’s just going off experience, we won’t know until further investigation.

“We lose his consistency and ability on the field, and his experience and leadership too.

“But as always, the next person gets a chance and he’s laid a platform on the right edge for someone to kick on.”