North Wales Crusaders retain record try-scorer

North Wales Crusaders have agreed a new deal with their all-time leading try-scorer Rob Massam.

Massam is one of just two players left at the club who were part of their team when they debuted in League 1 in 2012, along with Tommy Johnson.

Apart from a short spell at Rochdale Hornets, the former Wales international winger has remained with the Crusaders ever since, crossing for 140 tries in 152 appearances.

North Wales had an impressive season in 2021 under Anthony Murray, finishing third in League 1 before fading come the play-offs.

The 33-year-old Massam said: “It’ll be great to have some momentum after what we did last season.

“When you look back to when we were first formed, we shot up to the Championship very quickly and I probably appreciate what we achieved a lot more now.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the club going through what we have and getting to where we are now.

“I just enjoy playing and being involved with Crusaders and I’ll keep on re-signing until I need to hang up by boots or they kick me out.”