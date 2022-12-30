Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers new signings set for debuts as Sean Long and Andy Last go head-to-head

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Featherstone Rovers have named their squads for the exciting clash between the two sides on New Years’ Eve.

The Tigers, who will be led by assistant coach Andy Last on account of head coach Lee Radford being in Samoa, have named a youthful side to take on their bitter rivals in the first preparation for the 2023 season.

There will be a number of debutants on show including Jack Broadbent, Bailey Dawson and Jacob Hookem whilst experienced heads Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Daniel Smith and Alex Sutcliffe will also play.

Castleford Tigers squad:

Oliver Agar, Jack Broadbent, Bailey Dawson, Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Conner Gilbey, George Hill, Jacob Hookem, Ilikaya Mafi, Brad Martin, Courage Mkuhlani, Muizz Mustapha, Hugo Nikhata, Jason Qareqare, Cain Robb, Daniel Smith, Ben Stead, Alex Sutcliffe, Elliot Wallis, Aaron Willis. Meanwhile, Sean Long has named a strong squad for the visit of the Tigers with a number of new signings included in the side. Featherstone Rovers squad: