Newcastle Thunder hit back at RFL on Alex Foster ban and ‘physical assault’ claim

Newcastle Thunder have insisted that the eight-match ban handed to Alex Foster was too severe and questioned the “appropriateness” of the charge of “physical assault” of a referee.

The forward won’t play again this season after receiving the hefty ban from the RFL’s disciplinary tribunal.

Foster was sin-binned in Newcastle’s recent Championship win over Bradford Bulls for pushing referee Michael Smaill.

The RFL’s match review panel took a dim view of the incident by giving him a Grade F charge, the most serious possible.

Foster admitted the offence but challenged the grading, however a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of the charge.

The RFL’s guidelines state that while “deliberate or reckless physical contact with a match official”, such as placing a hand, should result in a Grade A-E charge, “pushing/shoving” is classed as “physical assault of a match official” and should result in a Grade F charge.

Newcastle said in a statement: “Taking into account the player’s previous exemplary disciplinary record and the mild nature of the contact, Thunder had hoped that whilst accepting contact with the referee was inappropriate, the grading of the offence would be reconsidered.

Alex Foster will miss the remainder of the season following an RFL disciplinary tribunal. The club accept the verdict but maintain their position with regard to the severity of the grade & the appropriateness of the wording used. Read more: https://t.co/0qYNhNRux9 pic.twitter.com/i5QankLYeU — Newcastle Thunder (@ThunderRugby) July 20, 2022

“The tribunal however upheld the original decision and handed down the suspension which will see Foster ruled out for the rest of the season.

“It is a verdict that club and player accept, but one where Thunder maintain their position with regard to the severity of the grade of charge faced and the appropriateness of the wording used around the communications surrounding the charge.”

Director of rugby Denis Betts said: “We felt having watched both the full speed footage and the slow-motion replays, that there was a realistic case to be made for a reduction in the grading, however the tribunal disagreed.

“We also challenged the wording of the charge as while there was inappropriate contact with a match official, we felt the term ‘physical assault’ was excessive.”

Foster issued an apology to referee Smaill alongside the club’s statement.

“It was a lapse of judgement in the heat of what felt like a crucial point as we defended our line having made an excellent start,” he said.

“Referees and officials are crucial to our game, and I regret my response to my frustrations at that moment.”