Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves: Challenge Cup Final winner and first try-scorer odds

WIGAN WARRIORS and Warrington Wolves do battle this weekend in the hotly-anticipated Challenge Cup Final.

With the fixture kicking off at 3pm at Wembley Stadium following the Women’s Challenge Cup Final between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos, it promises to be one of the most exciting finals in recent years.

Warrington, who thrashed Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup semi-final by a 46-10 margin, will go into the clash buoyed by a 19-18 defeat to the Warriors last weekend, with a rookie side going toe-to-toe with the more experienced Wiganers.

And, following that fixture, Matt Peet will also have to do without Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree who were both given three-match bans for dangerous contact and a headbutt respectively.

Challenge Cup sponsors Betfred, however, have Wigan as slight favourites with odds of 1/2, whilst Warrington are priced at 15/8 which certainly looks tasty given the form of Sam Burgess’ men in 2024 so far.

In terms of the firs try-scorer, Betfred have Wigan wingers Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski at 7/1, with the Wolves’ flyer Matty Ashton at 8/1.

Bevan French (Wigan) and Josh Thewlis (Warrington) are equally priced at 9/1 with Jake Wardle (Wigan) at 10/1 and Matt Dufty (Warrington) and Jai Field both at 11/1.

Further down the pecking order, Warrington’s Connor Wrench and Toby King both have odds of 12/1 to be the first try-scorer alongside Wigan rookie Zach Eckersley, who will likely slot straight in for the suspended Keighran.

George Williams is surprisingly down at 14/1 alongside Wigan pair Sam Walters and Liam Farrell.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast